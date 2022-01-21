5 reasons Eagle Point is Southern Utah’s favorite family-friendly ski resort

(Good Things Utah) – Ditch the pushy powder day panic and the excessive crowds of Utah’s most popular ski resorts and find serenity, valuable family time, and a mixed bag of terrain at Southern Utah’s favorite ski resort.

Like most families, you come to Eagle Point to reconnect with nature and with each other. You seek that place where silence lives, is cherished and preserved. Interrupted only by your breath, or maybe some very distant laughter. To experience a place where families connect, and memories are forged among the pine trees and mountain tops of Southern Utah. It’s not just a place to escape to, but a place to return to. A second home for those that appreciate something so pure, so untouched, that you’ll go anywhere to find it. Or not too far at all… Here are the top 5 reasons Eagle Point is loved by so many.

1. Terrain for everyone

With 600 skiable acres, 40 runs, direct access to Tushar Mountain backcountry, and a stellar terrain park, Eagle Points tree-lined runs and blue-skied landscape is there for any level of skier to enjoy. Here’s a breakdown of the mountain:

• 9,100’ base elevation

• 10,600’ summit elevation

• 1500’ vertical

• 650 lift-served skiable acres

• 40 named runs: 20% Beginner, 35% Intermediate, 45% Advanced

• 5 lifts

• Terrain Park

2. Plenty of lodging to choose from

Condos, vacation homes, lodges, basically the works. What sounds good to you for a ski-cation? It’s probably available just off the slopes of this relaxed and welcoming ski resort community.

With most of the Eagle Point lodging options, you can wake up each day and relax among the pine trees, or, choose your daily adventure whether it be snowshoeing, skiing, or playing games with the family. Then, enjoy the evening in a hot tub or around a nice warm fireplace. You can find a lodging fit for anything you, your family, or your friends desire.

3. Relaxed atmosphere

Uncrowded trails lower the anxiety level so you can focus on what is ahead of you and not who is flying by yelling, “on your right!” The wide, consistent pitch of beginner terrain is perfect for learning or sharpening your skills. There is fun terrain so you can push yourself a bit in a non-extreme environment.

Go off-trail and experience a little powder and get encouragement from other riders around you. There really is a generally friendly, supportive attitude amongst all the guests who visit. Unlike at some of the other Utah ski resorts, there’s no frantic competition for the powder and no waiting in lift lines.

4. Plenty of amenities

Eagle Point has two fully renovated day lodges that house most of the ski resort facilities and services and one other smaller warming lodge that’s easily accessible and features stunning views.

• Canyonside Lodge, a 12,000 square foot newly-renovated lodge with a restaurant, bar, lounge, general store, conference space, and hot tub garden.

• Skyline Lodge, with a full-service rental and repair shop, snow sports school, cafeteria, and retail store. It has a cafeteria serving up pretty traditional ski resort nosh, and also ski and snowboard equipment rentals, first aid, a small retail shop, and a snow sports school. Group ski lessons are for adults and children ages 4 and up, and snowboard lessons for ages 7 and up.

•The “Lookout” warming cabin, with 360° spectacular views of surrounding peaks surpassing 12,000 feet.

5. It’s SUPER affordable

Daily prices start from $60/adult; children under 6 ski or ride free. Lift tickets are available on-site at the Skyline Lodge and Canyonside Lodge ticket windows from 9:00 am until 4:30 pm. Discounts such as 15% off for Active Military – must be accompanied by proper identification. You can purchase your tickets in advance to save as much as 46% off of the window rate too.

With affordable lift ticket prices and ski-in-ski-out lodging, with quality food and amenities, all connected to the pristine natural surroundings. It’s proof that Eagle Point not only has a place in the world but is something that people actively yearn for and seek out.

Learn more about Eagle Point or book your trip right now.

More of the Lastest on GTU Recipes Table Talk Featured Guests

This story contains sponsored content.