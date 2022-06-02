(Good Things Utah) During the particularly ‘melty’ months of summer, there’s nothing better than a cool mouthful of ice cream. Katy Sine from Taste Utah couldn’t agree more. She joined us on Good Things Utah to share five of the yummiest spots in Utah to cool down this year.

The Penguin Brothers

Originally founded by two brothers in Utah County — one that prefers cookies, and the other that prefers ice cream. Together, this flavorful shop makes some of the best gourmet ice cream sandwiches in the state.

They have locations in Provo and Sugarhouse. For more info, go to ThePenguinBrothers.com.

Half Baked

Ron Burgundy

Golden Snitch

Luigi’s Mansion

Frequent Flyer

Inception

The Break Up Pizookie & S’mores Sunday Pizookie

Blacksmith Ice Cream Co.

Right off historic Main Street, this shop prides itself on creating small-batch, hand-churned ice cream. Using only natural ingredients, Blacksmith Ice Cream Co. makes their ice cream fresh in-house every day.

The shop is located in Bountiful. For more information, find them on Instagram at @BlacksmithIceCream.

Monkey Wrench

Open in SLC since 2017, this vegan shop uses only plant-based ingredients to make a variety of fun and creative seasonal flavors. Flavors here are rich, and also found in their full coffee bar and bakery selection.

Has one location in downtown Salt Lake City. For more info, go to www.monkeywrench-109928.square.site..

Chocolate Orange Honeycomb

Apricot Jubilee

Black Forest

Candy Cane Brownie

Funfetti

Gingerbread Cookie Dough

Nielsen’s Frozen Custard

Utah’s favorite family spot since 1981, Nielsen’s has offered an old-fashioned diner experience — serving classic meal options as well as their famous custard menu.

This family-owned establishment has six locations including Bountiful, South Jordan, Holladay, St. George, Layton, and Las Vegas. For more information, go to NielsensFrozenCustard.com.

Dolcetti Gelato

Considered the oldest gelato spot in the state, Dolcetti Gelato first began with three Italian ice carts in downtown SLC. Since then, they’re now known for their all-natural, deliciously made-from-scratch gelato and other freshly baked goods.

Their cozy gelato shop can be found along 9th & 9th street in Salt Lake City. For more info, visit them online at DolcettiGelato.com.

