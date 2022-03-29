(Good Things Utah) The 94th Academy Awards ceremony was this last Sunday, with the world’s biggest celebrities gathering for the much-anticipated award show. VIP guests in attendance at the ECOLUXE Pre-Oscars Lounge were not disappointed, as each celebrity was given an assortment of wonderfully luxurious gifts from some of today’s most upscale brands. This morning, Good Things Utah had the chance to preview a few of the exclusive gifts given to celebrities who visited the lounge this year. More than that, the show was visited by real-life royalty, Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg Lippe.

Dena Burton Collection

From the mind of designer Dena Burton, this fashion lifestyle brand mixes tasteful designs with world-class quality. These authentic pieces are made and sourced entirely in the United States. Celebrities who visited were gifted with ultra-soft accent pillows and throws.

Browse the collection at DenaBurton.com and receive 10% off using promo code: DBCOSCARS.

RevealU Skincare

Voted one of the top beauty trends of the year, RevealU Skincare is an award-winning skincare line made from all-natural ingredients meant to rejuvenate and nourish the skin. Each guest on Sunday was given a kit of revitalizing products from the RevealU collection.

See more products at RevealUSkincare.com.

LA Confidante

Offering spiritual-based guidance to overachieving clientele, Louise Jones travels around the world to help them achieve clarity in whatever personal or professional journey they’re on. This year, Louise flew to the Oscars from Ireland for one-on-one sessions with guests in attendance.

Sessions are normally $1100, but for a limited time, she is providing 1-hour sessions for $888. To schedule a visit with LA Confidante, send an email to louisejones20@me.com.

Healthy Paws Herbal Labs

Derived from all-natural herbs, these products are designed to help dogs experiencing health issues like anxiety, pain, arthritis, fungus, diarrhea, and much more. An assortment of these herbal products was gifted to celebrities during the Pre-Oscars event.

See more products at HealthyPawsHerbals.com and get a FREE gift using code: ABC4.

A Place In the Sun Garden Hotel

Located in Palm Springs, this luxurious hotel is offering each guest a private bungalow overlooking a beautiful California landscape. The hotel, originally built for the film ‘A Place In The Sun’, features an array of amenities including a heated pool, poolside gazebo, putting greens, lush pet-friendly lawns, gardens, and more.

More information and availability can be found at APlaceInTheSun.com. For a limited time, Good Things Utah viewers get 10% off their hotel stay.

