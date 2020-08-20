5 key fashion trends for Fall

As we continue to fight with the current COVID-19 pandemic, you must admit and accept that summer just wasn’t what you wanted it to be, but that doesn’t mean you can’t plan and look forward to the upcoming season. You can start thinking about fall fashion trends. What can you actually wear out to dinner or snuggle up with on a dreary rainy night? Alicia Richmond from Downeast Clothing joined Nicea Degering on Good Things Utah to give you some timely insight on fashion trends this fall.

Graphic Tees are IN!

Baggy or tight-fitting graphic tees are a key look for dressing down a skirt, pairing black with denim, or layering under a jacket for a polished casual look.

Long Legs with the Midi Length Skirt

Slip skirts are the most flattering length for elongating the leg and providing coverage. Downeast loves the shimmer, texture, and ease of the Midi length skirt.

Denim, Denim, Demin!

Every fall is the perfect time to update your denim. Whether you like skinny or want to be more fashion-forward and opt for the new cropped wide leg. The new wide-leg silhouette is ideal for a more relaxed fit in a lighter shade wash. Great transition as we go from the warmer temps to the cooler fall weather.

Get Some Texture

The actual texture of a fashion item, whether it’s an accessory or article of clothing, adds an extra dimension to your outfit. Better yet, the incorporation of patterns provides a bit of a spark of creativity and personality to any ensemble.

Make a Statement with a Statement Dress

Every women’s wardrobe needs a dress for comfort, dressing up or down, and feeling feminine. Some key details for fall: drop waist styling, feminine pleats, ditsy floral print, ruffles, and lace.

Downeast Clothing is a women’s lifestyle brand that promises better quality fabrics with the use of sustainable materials. They’re an environmentally aware company. They have a mix of staple and fashion pieces for any women’s wardrobe and key silhouettes that will flatter a variety of body types. All Downeast store locations are open and requiring that masks be worn when in the stores. Safety precautions are being followed with fitting rooms, hand sanitizing stations, and social distancing.

To learn more visit Downeast Clothing now!

This story contains sponsored content.