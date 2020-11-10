5 key elements you can’t overlook when buying a home

When it comes to buying a new home, there are many things to consider. But when you get right down to it, there are 5 key elements that can’t be overlooked.

1. LOCATION

You know what they say: LOCATION, LOCATION & YES, LOCATION. A great new home community makes all the difference.

What matters most to you and your family will ultimately help you decide where to live and what amenities are a must-have. Do you want to live in the thick of things or in a more peaceful setting? Things to consider are activities, schools, and general lifestyle. Amenities are also at the top of the list. Arrowhead is in an open rural area in Payson with beautiful views, fresh air, and close freeway access. It’s one of our most sought after locations for a new community launch. Because Fieldstone Homes are strategically located in Utah, Salt Lake, Summit and Davis Counties, you’ll easily find a location and community you absolutely love.

2. FLOOR PLAN

Fieldstone Homes floor plans are crafted to be design-driven with trends but also practical, and fun to live in. Each home is designed with our unique details home buyers in mind by the community. Each floor plan is unique and all-new Arrowhead Floorplans are no exception. They have dozens of floor plans designed with the modern homebuyers in mind throughout all of the communities offered as the premier Utah Home Builder. The all-new floorplans at Arrowhead have unique designs so you choose what matters most but they all offer a private owner’s suite with fresh concepts.

3. MAKE IT YOURS

A new home needs your personalized stamp of design and style. You need the Design Studio experience where you transform a house into a unique one of a kind home. Now, this is the fun part! They’ll invite you to visit their Design Studio where you can personalize your entire home from top to bottom. What matters most to you? Chefs kitchen, 9’ ceilings, staggered cabinets, signature island, designer backsplash and so much more. Fieldstone Homes has expert designers that walk you through the process and make it easy. It’s a first-class experience in home buying.

4. ENERGY EFFICIENT & HOME WARRANTY.

This is one of the reasons home buyers want a new home. There is nothing more frustrating than purchasing an existing home and having major issues right away to resolve that require cash. New homes are better built across the board from HVAC, appliances, flooring options, and all general materials. New homes are 30% more energy-efficient than a home built just 10 years ago. And it keeps getting better. Fieldstone Homes also offers a warranty and does take care of home buyers through the entire building process and after closing. It makes all the difference when a company has solid core values that sets the entire organization apart. The approach to caring for a home buyer is up and above at Fieldstone.

5. BUYING POWER.

It is an amazing time to use low-interest rates to leverage a better home purchase. These rates not only determine your monthly payment but buying power. Because they are almost at an all-time low, it’s a no brainer. Now is the best time to move into your new home and lock into a rate that may not be available in the future. Arrowhead is starting in the lowe $300’s. What an incredible price, location, and time to purchase a new home.

Consider what an experienced home builder of over 25 years has to offer.

Discover the ideal lifestyle in Arrowhead, Fieldstone Homes newest single-family community in Payson, Utah. Enjoy the central location that’s only minutes from the I-15 freeway. It’s conveniently near quality schools, outdoor recreation, shopping, and entertainment. This unique community will tout their newest single-family floor plans with rear-loaded garages from 1500 to 1829 ft². Bashful James Hardie exteriors And open concept interiors are highlighted for an overall functional in a stylish design you’ll enjoy. In addition to his rich lifestyle, this community is within 5 minutes of the newly announced UVU campus in pacing, Utah. With gorgeous mountain views and open space, Arrowhead is the place to be.

Fieldstone Homes is focused on the home buyers’ experience and is recognized as an established Utah Home Builder. Fieldstone Homes are popping up across the Wasatch Front including Salt Lake County, Utah County, Weber County, and now Summit County. Fieldstone Homes is setting a new standard. THINK BOLD. THINK Fieldstone Homes.

LINK: Arrowhead in Payson, Utah

LINK: Learn more about Fieldstone Homes

This story contains sponsored content.