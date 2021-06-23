5 key elements guaranteed to maximize the curb appeal of your home

Everyone wants their home to have a beautiful exterior, but what exactly gives a home that curb appeal that just makes it pop out from the rest? According to Fieldstone Homes, curb appeal comes down to the following key elements:

1. Exterior Details

Fieldstone Homes usually encourages you to take\ a BOLD STROKE with your home exterior, but time and time again it’s the unique homes that take risks that stand out. That’s what curb appeal is all about – standing out! Make sure you check out all the different shades, textures, and materials available to you. A trendy curb appearance is always desirable, but you don’t want the details to fall out of style within the next few years. Designers at Fieldstone Homes can recommend a look that is on-trend and fresh but that will stand the test of time as well.

2. Home Materials

We’re talking materials, innovative designs, and cutting-edge technology. With a genuine focus on details and the sole use of premium brand-name materials, Fieldstone Homes deliver superior craftsmanship and construction excellence. In short, their homes are built to last and look excellent.

A polished, thoughtfully designed exterior is vital to setting the entire tone of the homestead. The curb appeal it can add is not just important in boosting home value, it’s also essential for creating a setting and lifestyle tailored to the home’s inhabitants. So what materials and design combinations are trending in 2021? Here are some of the top trends:

Blending types of siding materials

Varying the siding direction:

Mixing textures

Use of black accents

Contrasting Siding Trim

3. Landscaping

Outdoor spaces have become sanctuaries of solace and sanity during the pandemic so it’s important to get your outdoor spaces looking perfect. Landscaping for curb appeal is at the top of many homeowners’ to-do lists. Maximizing your yard’s attributes and minimizing its problems can create a beautiful street-side view that doesn’t have to be difficult, daunting, or expensive.

4. Fencing

Yard fences can make your home stand out, but you want to choose the right one. It can change the look of your home completely and most certainly make your home stand out from the rest. You obviously want to tie in the design of your fence with the look of your overall exterior, but the design, discrete or sharply contrasting, can ad a strong statement to the look of your home. Make sure you consider the height, material, color, and function before making a pick!

5. Location

When you’re in the midst of planning and building a new home, where you choose to put it can make a big difference in how it looks and it’s value. You should always ask yourself, what location, home site orientation and design features will optimize the home’s value?

A home’s surrounding community can contribute significantly to the character of a residence and its respective design. But the position of the home on the property can allow prevailing breezes, sunrise and sunset views, plus proximity to trees and other wildlife.

