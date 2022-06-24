(Good Things Utah) Traditionally known for their easy oil-changing service, Jiffy Lube can inspect many other components of our vehicles.

With the increased cost of fuel, these are ways to make our vehicles more fuel-efficient heading into the summer months:

Check tire pressure Clean engine air filter Fuel system cleaning Get regular engine tune-ups Use proper grade of motor oil

Another part of your vehicle to keep a close eye on is brakes — an essential part of daily drives and an overall crucial safety feature!

At select Jiffy Lube Multicare locations, get a visual inspection and service recommendation. Jiffy Lube currently has 79 locations in Utah.

To find a location near you for service, or to request a quote, visit them online at www.jiffylubeutah.com.

