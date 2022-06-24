(Good Things Utah) Traditionally known for their easy oil-changing service, Jiffy Lube can inspect many other components of our vehicles.
With the increased cost of fuel, these are ways to make our vehicles more fuel-efficient heading into the summer months:
- Check tire pressure
- Clean engine air filter
- Fuel system cleaning
- Get regular engine tune-ups
- Use proper grade of motor oil
Another part of your vehicle to keep a close eye on is brakes — an essential part of daily drives and an overall crucial safety feature!
