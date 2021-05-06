5 areas of the face that can be treated with filler

Utah Facial Plastics is back with Good Things Utah again and Jeanna is here to discuss filler and how it can be used to treat different areas of the face. What filler is and what its primarily used for?

Mainstream filler is hyaluronic acid although there are other fillers that are made to be more permanent or help to stimulate your body’s own collagen, they are injected into the tissues of the face to fill in lines, folds, treat hollowing, or enhance features that are mostly lost with aging.

Filler can be used to treat the midface ( nasolabial folds, marionette lines), tear troughs, chin or jaw area, lips, and fine lines or scarring. There are plenty of options to address aging concerns like the ViveLift from Utah Facial Plastics.

The ViveLift from Utah Facial Plastics is a cutting-edge 3-dimensional approach to non-surgical facial rejuvenation. While dermal fillers have long been used to fill in facial wrinkles and restore areas of lost volume, the ViveLift takes the benefits of injectables to a whole new level. By focusing largely on the technique and placement of specific injectables, the benefits are far greater and extend beyond filling and volumizing.

Right now you can get $100 off 1ml syringes of filler (can purchase online or in-office) and 20% off all sunscreens the month of May! Make sure you don’t miss the Hydrafacial Event May 1st- 7th.

Visit Utah Facial Plastics for more details.

