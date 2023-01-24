Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Getting a gym membership has a lot of value… if you afford it and you use it. Another option is a home gym. BestReviews fitness expert, Judd NeSmith, joins Gary Gelfand to talk about what you need to build one.

He offers two options: one for people who do not want to spend a lot of money and one for people who want the best. If you take advantage of it, a gym membership is an excellent value. However, about half the people who start a new gym membership quit within six months.

Many of these people drop their membership because they do not have enough time to get to the gym to make it feel like an excellent value. Setting up a gym in your home eliminates travel time. Even if you can only find 20 spare minutes three days per week, with the right equipment and attitude, that’s enough time to positively impact your overall health.

Once you get into the routine, you may find the elevated mood you experience pushes you to exercise even more than you thought you would, helping you support a healthy weight while building strength and endurance.

These five items are the essentials needed for a home gym and Best Reviews has researched the best items. Read the full review here.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

*Sponsored Content.