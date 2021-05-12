4 ways to stand apart in Utah’s ultra-competitive housing market

GTU Sponsor

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Yoshi Shiraki from Utah Home Sweet Home is giving you expert advice on navigating the ultra-competitive Utah housing market. Here are four things to consider when buying a home in Utah.

Due Diligence

If you are buying a home, you are probably doing all the research you can to ensure you don’t make any mistakes. In layman’s terms, due diligence amounts to doing your homework — about your mortgage loan, about the neighborhood, and about the house. Due diligence starts at the very beginning of the homebuying process, before you even start looking at property. 

Purchase Price

 The first cost that you have to consider is the home’s price, obviously. Beyond the home price, there’s a significant upfront cost to buying a home. You’ll need to consider your down payment, closing costs, and reserves before you choose the home you want to settle down in.

Earnest Money

Earnest money is put down before closing on a house to show you’re serious about purchasing. Earnest money is a deposit made to a seller that represents a buyer’s good faith to buy a home. The money gives the buyer extra time to get financing and conduct the title search, property appraisal, and inspections before closing.

Appraisal

Whether you’re buying or selling a home, a critical step of the process is the home appraisal. An appraisal is an unbiased professional opinion of the value of a home and is used whenever a mortgage is involved in the buying, refinancing, or selling of that property. Sometimes the appraised value of a house comes in lower than expected. This can affect several aspects of the sale, so it’s really important to pay super close attention to this part of the process.

To find out more about Yoshi, the home he was touring, or the many properties that are available, visit Utah Home Sweet Home now or call 801-810-4475.

More Good Things Utah

Recipes

Featured Guests

Table Talk

Sign Up For Daily Emails

This story contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

Good Morning Utah

More Good Morning Utah

Good Things Utah Sponsors