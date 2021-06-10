4 unique features of the engineering programs at Southern Utah University

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

The Department of Engineering and Technology at Southern Utah University is made up of undergraduate academic programs in three areas–engineering, technology, and construction management.

Engineers and Technologists play an increasingly important role in solving the varied problems of a complex and increasingly international society. Their work focuses on design, but it may include analysis, diagnostic measurements, supervision, operations, communications, and many other skills. There are many rewarding and high-paying job opportunities in the fields of Engineering and Technology, requiring proven skills and leadership. Here are four things that make their program different and unique:

ABET Accredited

SUU’s Department of Engineering and Technology is made up of three undergraduate academic areas, engineering, technology, and construction management. All three-degree programs are accredited by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET).

Small class sizes

Lower-division Engineering courses typically include no more than 25-30 students and upper-division classes usually have no more than 15 students each.

Industry-driven curriculum with hands-on learning

Industry-driven curriculum with hands-on learning. Every course requires the

completion of projects through which students demonstrate their understanding of

the key concepts covered.

Use for Makerspace

The Thunderworks Innovation Center is a regional center of innovative thought and practice which encourages collaboration between academia, industry, and community. Students who experience this engaged, hands-on learning philosophy and practice will be highly recommended by academic faculty, sought out by industry, and valued by their communities.

To learn more visit SUU Engineering.

This story contains sponsored content.