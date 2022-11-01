(Good Things Utah) ‘Tis the season to get our jolly on with some holiday decorating. There’s no need to call the professionals this year because, with some help from Taylor at Gatehouse No. 1, we’re going to learn how to give our holiday trees a jaw-dropping style just like the experts.

Just in time, too. The jingling of seasonal savings is upon us at Gatehouse No. 1 with their Christmas Open House. Explore their collection both in-store and online with 20% OFF holiday decor.

To visit the massive showroom at Gatehouse No. 1 and get first-hand help decorating your home, you can find it at 672 S State Street in Orem. See the collection online by going to shop.gatehousestyle.com.

4 Steps to Stylize Your Holiday Tree Like the Experts

Step 1: Begin base greens & large ornaments A good rule of thumb is one ornament per foot of your tree. Spread an equal amount throughout the branches. Step 2: Apply smaller ornaments Try experimenting with patterns and textures on your smaller ornaments. Complementing the colors and themes of the overall look. Step 3: Add in your special ornaments These are considered sentimental or unique ornament pieces. Spread them sporadically for a fun twist on your tree. Step 4: Get creative with your holiday topper Go beyond your average star or angel topper. Find an out-of-the-box topper that still accents the rest of the design.

