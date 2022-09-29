(Good Things Utah) Fall is in full bloom at Millcreek Gardens right now with a Huge Perennial Sale, giving Utahns from across the Wasatch Front a chance to freshen up their garden collections.

Making “every day a great day” since 1955, the nursery is bigger and better than ever this year. This one-stop shop for beautiful fall plants are making each visit fun and affordable. Even better, the Festival Transylvania will have something for the whole family to enjoy during this fall gardening season.

To learn more, go online to MillcreekGardens.com.

Festival Transylvania

Coming up from October 13th through October 29th, this spooktacular Halloween experience will be hosted at Millcreek Gardens. With kid-friendly fun around every corner, visitors will find frightful friends like a hysterical fortune-teller, a botched laboratory experiment, and even a headless horseman.

The event lasts between 40 and 60 minutes, with treats there for the taking at the end in the Spooky Hollow Munchery.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click the link here.

Must-See Plants for Fall 2022

Saxifraga Native to the Northern Hemisphere, this perennial plant is commonly used as an ornamental garden plant. They love the shade and are only available during the fall season.

Agastache This herbaceous perennial is rather aromatic, mostly native to North America. This bright and vibrant plants are highly attractive to bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds.

Coreopsis These bright yellow plants thrive most when in direct sunlight, but can also grow well in partial shade. As a perennial, these are favored because they work with most soil types.

Clematis These perennial garden hybrids are mostly of Chinese and Japanese origin. Usually rarely seen during fall but in high bloom this season. Comes in all shades of color, even bi-color in some instances.

**This segment contains sponsored content