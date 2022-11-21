SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Doing our best to “deck the halls” at home this season calls for a touch of holiday magic in more rooms than one. With some expert advice from Ally at Gatehouse No. 1, we learned how we can decorate every room to complement the festivities.

4 Tips for Decorating Every Room this Holiday Season

Tip #1: Re-evaluate your current home decor Simple items like seasonal books and wreaths can create layers around the home, while also giving rooms an added touch of holiday spirit. Tip #2: Consider a great vase arrangement By combining festive arrangements into a decorative vase, a simple room design can take on a whole new theme with just one piece.

Tip #3: Use a natural-looking holiday wreath With a natural wreath used as a base, you can add a variety of fun holiday decorations to give it a customized touch that guests will surely notice. Tip #4: Find a simple tree for a bold look While it can be tempting to find a bigger tree for our home space, using a humble yet stylish tree instead can make an equally festive statement without the hassle.

