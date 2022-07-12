(Good Things Utah) Featuring campuses spread throughout the state, Salt Lake Community College has been a wonderful source of higher education for learners of all ages since opening in 1947. Now, the college has also become a go-to destination for those seeking an affordable college experience. Lower tuition rates and expenses there make it easy for students to gain the necessary knowledge and skills to graduate, while also avoiding the dreaded student loan debt we’ve come to expect after college.

Even more reason for students to attend Salt Lake Community College is their ‘SLCC Promise’ — A commitment made by the school to help reimburse those students who are eligible for a Pell Grant but do not have the ability to entirely pay for school at SLCC with the amount provided.

4 Helpful Tips For A More Affordable College Experience

Tip #1: Apply for FAFSA

Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is financial aid given to prospective students to pay for school and eventually graduate. Data gathered shows that 75 percent of students who graduated from Salt Lake Community College in Spring 2022 reported doing so with no student loan debt whatsoever.

Tip #2: Apply for scholarships

Salt Lake Community College provides students with a wide variety of scholarship opportunities to help them succeed both financially and educationally. Interested students can find an application for nearly all of their associated scholarships available.

Tip #3: Seek out employer sponsorships

Many companies are generous enough to reimburse their employees for going to college and growing their knowledge. This is the perfect combination for students who are juggling both career and educational goals during a semester. For students who choose this route, Salt Lake Community College also provides them with flexible schedules and helpful resources as they continue learning.

Tip #4: Open a college savings account

This savings account also referred to as a my529, is a wonderful way for future students to put money away specifically for their higher education. Once ready for school, these accounts can be used to purchase things like tuition, books, and other qualified expenses.

