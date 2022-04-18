(Good Things Utah) Keeping their client’s hair healthy year-round, Matthew Landis Atelier offers more than your traditional salon experience. Talented and experienced stylists are driven to help each client achieve their own hair goals, usually exceeding client expectations in the process.

Ashton, a professional stylist with Landis Atelier, joined Good Things Utah to share a few of this year’s biggest hair trends and give a few DIY tips along the way in this week’s episode of Secrets From Your Stylist.

1. Heatless Curls

This year, stylists are seeing many clients use heatless curls through creative DIY methods like sponge curlers, hair wraps, and even socks. These methods can produce some noticeable results if done right.

2. Claw Clips

Now trending, large claw clips are a great way for keeping long hair out of the way, while also making for a cute formal or informal look. Clips can be worn in a variety of designs and can be clipped in any direction to make for more fun styles.

3. Curtain Bangs

A great way to frame a face is to make curtain bangs, contouring the upper corners of the forehead. Keeping strands in the front shorter helps this hairstyle frame a person’s face even more.

4. Self-Care

Having a regular self-care routine is vital to make sure hair stays as healthy as possible. Simple habits like applying hair masks and hair oils weekly can make a world of difference in the way hair looks and feels.

