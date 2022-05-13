(Good Things Utah) In a world of ever-evolving technology, we as consumers have more opportunities than ever to find a product or service that fits us just right. When it comes to choosing a wireless phone plan, everyone is looking to get the most value for what they’re paying. And with a new generation of 5G phones now available, making our phones even faster and safer, Verizon is transforming the game by helping their customers upgrade with ease.

For more simple ways to save on your wireless plan, go to Verizon.com.

Tip #1: Look out for deals

Working with an outdated phone model? Keep an eye out for amazing deals through Verizon. Right now, new or existing Verizon customers can trade in their phone to get a free 5G phone or $800 towards their new phone purchase.

Tip #2: Get the most out of your plan

You may not be aware, but your wireless service provider is likely including some form of extra value in your wireless plans including popular entertainment subscriptions and more.

Tip #3: Pair wireless service with home internet

By pairing a wireless plan with home internet, Verizon customers can save big, paying only $25 a month for ultra-fast internet with download speeds up to 300Mbps. This plan includes no annual contracts or hidden fees.

Tip #4: Enter in-store sweepstakes

On the second Wednesday of every month, Verizon is holding in-store sweepstakes for any customers making a qualified purchase on that day. Those who enter and win will receive amazing entertainment experiences sponsored by Verizon.

To see details on these great deals from Verizon, visit them online at Verizon.com/Deals.

**This segment contains sponsored content