When the sun starts to shine and flowers bloom, nothing beats a nice day in the garden. For those living in the Salt Lake City area, there's one local garden center that has all the choices you can imagine, now at even better prices — Millcreek Gardens. Residents can attest to how beautiful the selection is at Millcreek Gardens, with three and a half acres of lush greenery. Whether you're looking for your garden to be full of beautiful flowers or delicious plants, there is something for every 'green thumb' here.

LaRene from Millcreek Gardens took us for a tour through their massive variety of plants and flowers, giving us a few great ideas for what to plant next.

Here are a few of LaRene’s favorites from her garden:

Lavender

This perennial plant looks very full and bushy, also well-known for its strong scent. The name comes from the Latin word “lavar” which means “to wash” once translated — as ancient Greeks used to bathe in lavender oil.

Lilacs

These are very popular shrub plants for their vibrant colors and fragrance. Once full-grown, lilac bushes can grow upwards of 15 feet tall.

Verbena

The verbena is a dense flowering plant with small petals that grow into beautiful shades of white, blue, purple, or pink — depending on the species of plant.

Geraniums

Typically grown during warmer months in hanging baskets, the geranium is an iconic flower that produces a noticeably pleasant fragrance.

Browse their entire collection at MillcreekGardens.com or visit them at 3500 S 900 E in Salt Lake City.

