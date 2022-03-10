(Good Things Utah) Have you made plans yet for the upcoming Spring Break? For many, the warmer weather means travel plans are on the horizon. This year there is no place better to be than Disneyland Parks in Anaheim. Plenty of excitement is returning to the park this spring season including the Main Street Electrical Parade and Fantasmic! Also coming to the park this year: the Food & Wine Festival, where visitors can experience all kinds of incredible foods, fun kiosks, entertainment, and much more.

Jennifer Dunyon from Get Away Today visited the girls on Good Things Utah to offer up her BEST tips for anyone looking to travel to Disneyland this year. For more tips and deals from Get Away Today this season, visit their website HERE.

Tip #1: PARK HOPPER

Traversing the huge park can be draining and time-consuming, but using the park transportation can help immensely.

Tip #2: Disney Genie+

For an extra $20/person, visitors can join the magic of some exclusive new rides, get Photopass Downloads, and even save time waiting in lines.

Tip #3: FREE Day/Night

Your chance to experience a full 5 days of fun for only the price of a 4-day visit.

Tip #4: Book your trip early

Between the holiday and the amazing events happening this spring season, booking your tickets sooner than later can make a world of difference.