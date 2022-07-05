(Good Things Utah) The warm weather of summer means ample time for us here in Utah to finally get to those special projects in and around our homes. Whether it’s repairs or improvements, getting things done around our homes can be highly rewarding. Although, the first step is always the hardest and it’s important to make sure the right tools are being used. Beth Allen with DIY Hip Chicks shared with usher favorite tools and a few great ways to make the most of our time working.

For all the DIY experts out there, Beth says there’s one powerful and versatile tool that works with every project around the house — the drill. First invented in 1889, the electric drill is traditionally used to create round holes and drive screws — but with drills like this, there’s a world of possibilities.

“The drill is the most important tool in my toolbox,” says Beth Allen with DIY Hip Chicks.

Brush

According to Beth, there are a wide variety of ways to use the drill as a household tool starting with the convenient brush attachment. The brush does all the work when it’s attached to the drill, featuring speeds up to 2,000 rpm for super-scrubbing action. It’s the perfect tool for cleaning grout, pool decks, discolored cement, and much more.

Auger

Another tool most don’t think of when it comes to DIY is the auger — a tool with a corkscrew bit normally used to bore large holes in wood, soil, or ice. For additional efficiency when working out in the yard, use the auger attachment to make planting a simple task. With the rotating power of the drill, digging holes into the soil is easier than ever.

Paint Stir

DIY painting projects can often take hours if not days. Once we finish painting, any leftover paint is kept sitting in storage and colors begin to separate. By simply attaching the Paint Stir tool to the end of a drill, mix paint efficiently and ensure it returns to its original color.

Pumice Stone

While often overlooked, dull tools present added difficulty to any project. Using the Pumice Stone attachment, quickly and easily sharpen tools to perfection. Tools to sharpen include scissors, chisels, mower blades, garden tools, and much more.

