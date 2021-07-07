4 bold home finishes that wow

Slim Mirror Frames

A mirror can give your bathing area a feeling of spaciousness. It also reflects natural light and offers character. Moreover, it adds the final addition to space. Right now, thin and sleek mirror frames are in with accent color or a warm wood finish. A sleek brushed metal wall mirror may be the best bathroom mirror for you. This type of mirror has a contemporary design, which complements various designs and styles. The beauty of this type of mirror is how the metal matches with the mirrored glass creating a modern and urban design for your bathroom

Gold or Matte Black Door Knobs

Choosing the right hardware for your doors is probably on your mind when designing a new home. Among the most popular right now are those that pair well with the hottest trends in home décor. That includes matte Black, gold, or bright chrome. There are no hard and fast rules. Fieldstone wants its customers to choose door knob finishes that appeal to you and that complement the style of your house.

Frameless Shower Door

Bathrooms aren’t just bathrooms anymore. They’re an escape, a sanctuary from everyday life. Tanner Glass and Hardware makes a frameless shower door that brings a minimalist elegance, with either sliding or hinged configurations. With no frame to glare at, the eye keeps traveling, helping your bathroom feel larger while making them easier to clean, too. Different door styles and hardware finishes offer a variety of looks to fit a wide range of interior designs.

Chrome Plumbing with Black Hardware

Bathroom hardware, plumbing fixtures, and lighting all provide beautiful opportunities to mix metals. A look that’s definitely in right now is the black and chrome look. Having everything be chrome just seems boring, but when you add a touch of matte black it can really make that shiny metal shine. Chrome is a simple, classic, and beautiful dominant metal that contrasts well with solid colors.

Follow the HOME Series right here on Good Things Utah every Wednesday at 9 AM. Join Fieldstone Homes as they follow a young Utah couple in the complete home-building experience. It’s a local show designed for everyone and for the Utah Home lifestyle. Think BOLD. Think Fieldstone Homes.

Visit Fieldstone Homes on ABC4 Utah to watch the complete HOME Series!

