3 types of flu vaccines. Which one do you need?

Did you know that there are actually three types of flu vaccines? Knowing which type you need matters depending on what age you are. As with any other type of illness, prevention against the flu is the best protection. In response to the identified strains that come around each flu season, there are two main vaccinations available each year:

Trivalent — this vaccine protects against three strains of the flu: two A strains and one B strain. The trivalent vaccines have traditionally been the most popular and affordable flu vaccine.

Quadrivalent — this vaccine offers protection against four strains: two A strains and two B strains. For the 2019-2020 flu season, all regular-dose flu shots will be quadrivalent and protect from all 4 strains of the flu virus.

The standard flu vaccine protects you from three different flu viruses. If you’re age 65 or older, you can get a high-dose flu vaccine (Quadrivalent). It’s four times stronger than the regular flu shot. You can also get a nasal-spray flu vaccine, but recent studies have shown it can be ineffective.

This year, all regular-dose flu shots will be quadrivalent. Your doctor or a provider at an urgent care clinic can advise which type of flu shot will be best for you, as well as answer any questions you have about what is in the flu shot. Stay healthy and safe this winter and make sure you get your vaccine!

This story contains sponsored content.