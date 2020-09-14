3 things you should know about the 33rd Annual Utah Rural Summit

The Utah Rural Summit is the premier rural summit with a rich history of convening Utah’s top leaders and decision-makers to influence the economic viability of rural Utah. Hosted in Cedar City on Southern Utah University’s campus, the summit provides the ideal platform where partnerships will discuss some of the most influential topics impacting rural Utah. Here are three things you should know:

You can join the event virtually!

Whether it is in the comfort of your home/office or with a local watch party, they have options and have found a way for you to participate. You can get $10 off if you use the code, “GTU.” They have partners who are hosting smaller watch parties – so make sure to check those out too. They’ve partnered with Utah’s Department of Workforce Services and State Bank of Southern Utah.

Some of Utah’s best industry leaders will be speaking

The theme this year has brought a very powerful opportunity to identify and bring some of Utah’s most influential change-makers who have a deep passion to enrich Utah’s rural communities. They are preparing for topics that will showcase stories and examples of resilience in the past as well as inspiration for how we reach our summits in the future. Speakers include:

One of Utah’s top YouTube expert: Derral Eves

Tech and cultural leader: Carine Clark

Larry H. Miller CEO: Steve Starks

TOSA leader: Dave Durocher

Spencer & Abby Cox who will share their up close and personal experiences as they toured every community in rural Utah.

InUtah campaign leaders: Pete Codelle and Tyler Sohm.

The event will be safe and sanitary

For those that are attending in person, they are on target to ensure a healthy and safe environment. For those attending virtually, the experience will be just as powerful as the in-person.

Connect with the Utah Rural Summit now or get the full schedule and prepare to have a wonderful experience.

