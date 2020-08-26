3 things you didn’t know about caring for long hair

Your long luxurious locks are much more likely to be beautifully strong and healthy if you follow some simple hair care advice from the professionals at Mathew Landis Atelier Salon.

Only brush wet hair gently with a wide-tooth comb, starting at the ends moving up to the roots.

A boar bristle brush or a wet brush should be your best friend!

Stop wrapping it up in a towel!

So many of us do it, but wrapping your hair in a towel after the shower can actually damage your hair.

Get your hair trimmed every 8 weeks

By not keeping up with regular trim, your ends are likely to become extra dry and in turn will split and break off, resulting in shorter hair more unhealthy hair.

If you ant more tips like these so you can look after those luscious long locks of yours, consider making an appointment with Mathew Landis Atelier Salon.

