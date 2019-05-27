3 things to do before you put your car in reverse

Jessica Strong, community health manager at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, joined us to discuss the importance and increase awareness about children at risk of getting run over by a vehicle.

During the warm weather months, children are more likely to be playing and running outside which puts them at a higher risk of getting run over by a vehicle in a driveway or parking lot, more often by a caregiver or parent too.

Jessica shed some light on just how serious this issue is. Since 1991, 1,427 children nationwide have died from injuries sustained from a car backing up or pulling forward. In Utah specifically, 62 children have died from “backovers” or “frontovers” since 1991. That’s the fifth highest number of such fatalities in the nation. Jessica said this can be prevented, however. While backup cameras can help with visibility, Jessica said human intervention is the best prevention.

Jessica recommended doing these simple things to prevent injury this summer:

Take a 10-second walk around your whole vehicle before getting in to drive

Eliminate distractions (put the phone away and turn off music)

Roll down windows and listen for any signs of children before backing up

Supervise children when others are getting into the car

Teach children not to play in or around cars

For additional information oh how to Spot the Tot, go to https://intermountainhealthcare.org/locations/primary-childrens-hospital/hospital-information/child-health-safety/spot-the-tot/.

This story includes sponsored content.