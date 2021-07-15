3 summer events the whole family will enjoy at the Gallivan Center

The John W. Gallivan Utah Center (“The Gallivan Center”) is a year-round open space and urban area destination in the heart of Downtown Salt Lake City that serves a variety of uses. Home to a lush grass amphitheater, public plazas, a banquet/meeting center, a public ice rink, and art installations, the Gallivan Center serves as the hub for concerts, exhibits, workshops, debates and lectures, public gatherings, festivals, and holiday celebrations.
1. Monday Night Movies
Join other families at the Gallivan Center this July for the annual Monday Night Movie Series. This year’s movie theme is going classic: Humphrey Bogart movies!
Dates/Movies:
- July 12: Casablanca
- July 19: The Maltese Falcon
- July 26: The Treasure of the Sierra Madre
Low back chairs, blankets, pillows & food are allowed. There will be munchies, soda & beer on sale on site. If you can, please social distance and wear masks.
2. A Summer Night’s Queen
The Gallivan Center will hold “A Summers Night Queen” this July 29, 2021, from 8-10 PM, starring Gia Bianca Stephens and other fabulous local queens for a show you’re not soon to forget. This is an all-ages, family-friendly show with tickets on sale at the gate for only $5.00 per person.
Dates/Times:
- July 29, 8-10PM
- September 23, 7-9PM
3. A Bluegrass Saturday Night.
The Bluegrass Festival is Salt Lake City’s night to relax on the grass, enjoy a cold beverage and take in some of the greatest local and regional bluegrass artists. With music influenced by everything from old-school western to rock, this unique event is not one to be missed! This FREE festival is presented in partnership with the Intermountain Acoustic Music Association.
Dates/Times:
- Thursday, August 7, 5-10PM
Bands:
- Jackson Jills
- USIC All-Stars
- Mars Highway
- Grammy award winner Laurie Lewis
- Half Pelican
Food, soda, beer & seltzers on sale on site.
Go to the Gallivan Center to learn more.
This story contains sponsored content.