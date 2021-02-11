By February, winter can start to feel really long & cold. Today, Gatehouse No.1 shared 3 simple ways to bring warmth and color into your home!
Faux florals & greens
- Use beautiful, high-quality florals that will last years to come.
- Easy to switch them out the season to season
- Place in a jar or vase for easy, beautiful decor
- Add premade florals and greens
- Looks like water in the bottom of the vase
- Large, easy centerpieces
- Use Faux trees varying from 3 ft to almost 7 ft.
- Place them in a basket with some rocks or moss for an effortless look
- Can add to an entry table, etc
Pillows & Upholstered Items
- Add color with pillows!
- Can also be switched out season to season
- Colorful upholstery
- They have hundreds of fabric options for you to choose from & it is so fun to add some color interest to your home decor with a pop of color in your sofa or in an accent chair, etc.
Accessorize
- Add colorful accessories throughout the home
- Beads
- Candles
- Books
