3 simple ways to bring warmth and color into your home

By February, winter can start to feel really long & cold. Today, Gatehouse No.1 shared 3 simple ways to bring warmth and color into your home!

Faux florals & greens

  • Use beautiful, high-quality florals that will last years to come. 
    • Easy to switch them out the season to season
    • Place in a jar or vase for easy, beautiful decor
  • Add premade florals and greens
    • Looks like water in the bottom of the vase
    • Large, easy centerpieces
  • Use Faux trees varying from 3 ft to almost 7 ft. 
    • Place them in a basket with some rocks or moss for an effortless look
    • Can add to an entry table, etc

Pillows & Upholstered Items

  • Add color with pillows! 
    • Can also be switched out season to season
  • Colorful upholstery
    • They have hundreds of fabric options for you to choose from & it is so fun to add some color interest to your home decor with a pop of color in your sofa or in an accent chair, etc.

Accessorize

  • Add colorful accessories throughout the home
    • Beads
    • Candles
    • Books

The LEE Custom Upholstery Sale starts today. Get to 35% off all custom upholstery including sofas, sectionals, chairs, ottomans, and more. All florals & greens 20% off this weekend/holiday Monday, only.

Be sure to shop their new online store with curated items to add color to your home at Gatehouse No.1 – new items added weekly so check back often.

This story contains sponsored content.

