(Good Things Utah) May is our official Mental Health Awareness Month, and while mental health is an important focus for everyone to prioritize, Taste Utah is making its mission this month to focus on the well-being of our local hospitality employees. This includes anyone currently working a job in industries like restaurants, caregiving, hotels, and many other important service professionals around the state.

Katy Sine with Taste Utah took some time to share the meaning behind the Blue Star Pledge — a promise made by business owners to prioritize the well-being of their employees and the community. She described how local businesses she’s seeing around the valley have taken the pledge and are contributing to the community. Overall, she hopes to educate businesses and show them the importance of an individual’s well-being in the workplace.

For more information about the Blue Star Pledge, go to positivevoices.com/bluestarpledge-utah.

Mental Health Tips for Healthy Businesses

TIP #1:

Make an effort to be kind and grateful for those around you.

TIP #2:

Create safe communication with employees, helping them shift from feeling unseen to feeling valued.

TIP #3:

Aim for a state of learning and curiosity, not a culture of perfection and anxiety.

On May 17th in The Tower at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the Utah Restaurant Association is excited to be hosting their annual Utah Restaurant Industry Awards Gala. This will be an opportunity for professionals to nominate and celebrate each other for their accomplishments in the community.

Some of the awards given to honorees this year include the Lifetime Achievement Award, Golden Spoon (Restauranteur Of The Year), Hall of Fame, Heart of the Industry Awards, Taste Utah Awards, Utah ProStart Awards, Vendor Recognition Awards, Workplace Safety Awards, and many more.

To learn more and purchase tickets to the 2022 Utah Restaurant Industry Awards Gala, click the link HERE.

