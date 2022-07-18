(Good Things Utah) Claire Larson, Director of Sales and Marketing with Woodside Homes is in Studio to talk about why NOW is a great time to build your dream home!

It’s known that everyone is trying to get the best bang for their buck and that means a few different things, both good and bad.

First of all, having a realtor who is overwhelmed with bidding wars is not something that you want to deal with while you’re making one of the most important decisions of your financial life. You want someone who can make sure you are their No. 1 priority without anyone or anything coming in between your dreams.

Second of all, you can customize what you want in a new home without surprise costs, and in addition to that, you have a home warranty with a new home that protects you for the immediate future in case something does happen to fail.

Lastly, Your new home will come with the latest and greatest technology and will be up to the newest industry standards, also giving you the option to make it low maintenance.

Woodside Homes has Communities across the entire Wasatch Front with 3 New Communities in Syracuse with 19 NEW Floorplans! In Syracuse, you have the option of Local parks, nearby shopping, transit, dining, grocery stores, and rec centers! BUT, that’s not all… they also offer pickleball, a pool, and a cabana!

Why not personalize your home with their team, they offer professional designers in their Downtown Inspiration Gallery that is focused on the customer experience. At Woodside Homes, they’re offering many new living well lifestyle solutions because life is changing every day for people all over the globe and they know you want to protect your biggest asset – Your family.

Right now through July 31, 2022 they are offering have a Summer incentive: Receive a $15,000 credit to apply towards rate buy down or closing costs. *Restrictions apply. See Sales Professional for full details.

To learn more about communities and floorplans available visit the Woodside Homes Website, or check them out on Pinterest, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook!

*Sponsored content.