3 proven ways to deal with stress during the pandemic

Humans are hardwired for socialization, but today, life is not normal. We are more socially isolated than ever, fearing each other, socially distancing, covering our faces for every interaction. Many have lost their jobs, income, and daily routine. Now, in the sixth month of this pandemic, we are still uncertain when it will end. The result is we’re dealing with much more emotional and psychological stress.

How can we avoid it or best cope with it? Here are three ways to cope with emotional and psychological stress during the pandemic.

Employ mindfulness:

Your patterns of thought affect your perceptions of stress. Reframe the situation- look for a more positive light. Stay present in every situation, pay attention to an imminent threat. Practice acceptance- learn to accept the things you can’t change. Practice gratitude- start a gratitude journal.

Regain a sense of control:

Start or reclaim your self-care routine. Taking time for yourself is not selfish— Prioritize sleep, eat a nutrient-dense diet, be physically active, and spend time outside. Think about decreasing the amount of time you spend sedentary rather than just exercise. Research has shown time in nature is just as important for health as sleep, exercise, and a healthy diet.

Go out and play:

In our culture, play is often dismissed as a waste of time. However, research suggests that play may encourage adaptation to a changing environment. Play fosters creativity and people who are creative find creative solutions to their stressors. Think about what you enjoyed as a kid and see if you can bring that joy back into your life.

Download a mindfulness app like Headspace or Calm. Or go to ClevelandClinic.com to learn more about coping.

