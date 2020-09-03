3 perfectly curated furniture sets for your home

Labor Day is right around the corner, and it’s one of Downeast Home’s biggest sales events of the season. If you have not been to a Downeast Home Store lately, you are in for a wonderful surprise. You’ll find brand new furniture collections in bedding, sofas, dining tables, chairs, accessories, and more. But, before you come down for the huge Labor Day sale, Downeast wanted to share three furniture sets that will have you inspired going into fall and winter.

Living Room

The set featured the luxurious, Cloud Sofa, boasting a linen based performance fabric with reversible high-density foam and a hypoallergenic down topper. The accent chairs are Romy slingback design and featured removable cushions. Finally, the sleek Elliott coffee table with the striking Tiegen Rug brings the whole living room together.

Dining Room

This set aimed to create a space for family gatherings and meals. Featured is the Adalyn 85 inches Oak Veneered table with a smooth wood base. The table is dynamic, showcasing its two self-storing leaves. When extended the leaves add considerable width, making it 121cm long. The dining table was paired with a variety of chairs: An upholstered captain chair gives a more formal feeling, while the Jillian wing back chair in fawn and the Adalyn bench added dimension. The metal chairs in the Silo style finished the look with clean modern lines. The last piece is the Elise rug from Loloi.

Bedroom

If you are updating your space with a popular look like the Modern Farmhouse style, then the Sawyer metal frame bed is a must-have. In this instance, the frame was paired with matching Benjamin nightstands and a bench at the foot.

Check out these sets and more when you visit one of their nearby locations.

Almost everything in the store will be on sale until September 7th. Here are a couple of deals to keep in mind when you visit for their biggest sale of the year:

Labor Day sale:

If you Spend $1,500 receive 25% off your purchase

Spend between $500 and $1499 and receive 20% off

Spend $250 – $499 and receive 15% off

Spend $100 – $249 and receive 20% off

Online shopping is also available at Downeast Home.

This story contains sponsored content.