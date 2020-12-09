3 notable books ideal for any last-minute gifting needs

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Christmas is just around the corner, and these three books are the perfect pick for any last-minute gifts.

The holidays are synonymous with huge cooking efforts, but not everyone has time for the grand four-course spread! The first recommendation hits both sides of the spectrum and helps readers cook for any occasion. The author, Tara Teaspoon, is a former food editor, trained chef, and she was even a food stylist for Martha Stewart, so she knows her stuff. Live Life Deliciously is Tara’s first recipe book, and she really hits the ground running. There are more than 120 recipes in this book. This book makes a perfect gift for any cooks in your life or anyone who wants to add more flair to their dishes as a new year’s resolution.

Tara Teaspoon is also having a live event on December 17th. Visit Shadow Mountain Events for more information.

The second recommendation is a little different and unique from other recommendations previously given. It’s for the adults out there that like a paranormal fantasy with a steamy romance woven in.

Author Anthony Dobranski’s debut novel, “The Demon in Business Class,” follows a woman named Zerabeth who is partnered with an actual demon to start the next global war, but then she meets Gabriel, who uses his psychic powers to oppose evil. The story weaves exciting elements of paranormal fantasy with a battle between a contemporary witch and a man who works for a company founded on the idea of stopping evil.

The biggest challenge characters Zarabeth and Gabriel face, happens when they end up meeting each other by chance in Europe, and then find themselves in a steamy romance with their “enemy.” They should be enemies, but they can’t stop themselves from being lovers. He’s repulsed by her demon, and she’s repelled by his angelic affiliations, and both their corporate bosses are enraged by their romance.

A great read for fantasy lovers out there!

The final recommendation is a Christmas tale for everyone in the family. Christmas looks a little different for every family, and this book illustrates that. “Ming’s Christmas Wishes,” by Susan L. Gong, is a heart-warming picture book for parents and children both to enjoy. This book shows what Christmas is like for a girl that doesn’t feel like she fits in. Her parents are immigrants from China, and she feels caught between not being American enough for her classmates and not being Chinese enough for her parents.

This book is full of absolutely gorgeous illustrations by Masahiro Tateishi that match the very warm tone of this book really well.

Go to The Book Break and enter to win any one of these books for free. Just for entering the contest, they will be giving everyone a free eBook of a short Christmas story. Winners of the contest will be notified on Friday morning.

This story contains sponsored content.