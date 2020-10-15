3 medical spa treatments for healthy and glowing skin

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guestes, and more every day!

Modern developments in aesthetics have brought on new technologies to treat and resolve various cosmetic issues offering people a range of non-invasive treatments that produce remarkable improvements and can restore a more youthful appearance without the need to undergo a surgical procedure. Here are three revolutionary treatments sure to improve and rejuvenate skin:

Diamond Glow – Dermalinfusion

The patented Dermalinfusion treatment is designed to maximize the absorption of rejuvenating and healing serums into the skin directly after exfoliation. This procedure takes around half an hour and involves placing the Dermalinfusion device onto the surface of your skin. The benefits of Dermalinfusion make it an easy choice as an effective facial rejuvenating treatment. Dermalinfusion is fast becoming an in-demand treatment as it provides a wealth of benefits.

BOTOX

BOTOX helps prevent wrinkles from worsening and restores a more youthful appearance in a quick, in-office procedure, with no downtime. This treatment temporarily relaxes the muscles causing lines and wrinkles, resulting in smoother skin and a refreshed appearance. Results typically last for several months.

Injectables and Dermal Fillers

Injectable dermal fillers have added a new dimension to the field of cosmetic surgery, allowing new ways to achieve facial rejuvenation and treat wrinkles, lines, and creases without surgery. These treatments are effective, affordable, and provide fast and long-lasting results, with no downtime or recovery. These procedures can usually be performed in our office in one short visit. Unlike older, animal-derived products, today’s “next generation” fillers do not require allergy pre-testing, so you can enjoy younger-looking skin after a single appointment.

Non-surgical cosmetic treatments have entered a new age, and it is now possible to achieve truly dramatic improvements for the face and body without the need for surgery. Take the next step towards a younger, fresher appearance at The Rose Clinic in Orem, Utah, or call (801) 375-7673 now.

