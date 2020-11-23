3 holiday books for kids and adults

Christmas shopping season is upon us. Each of these three recommendations will make a GREAT Christmas gift.

2020 is rapidly coming to a close, and as people start to think about New Year’s Resolutions, this is a good book to have on your list. This books main message is to encourage people to not be afraid of doing the hard work now, in order for things to be easier for them later. If we embracing delayed gratification we will be able to achieve a better life. Author, Art Coombs uses real-life stories and examples to teach readers how to turn away from instant gratification, find a purpose, plan, and vision, and how to set big-picture goals.

Hard Easy makes a wonderful gift for anyone who wants to take charge of their life and is seeking a clear-cut, entertaining, and relatable approach on how to do that.

If you or your loved one likes fantasy books by Brandon Sanderson, then you’ll love this fantasy series by Gregory Little. Unwilling Souls” by Gregory Little is the story of a girl named Ses Lucani who is an apprentice smith learning to use “soul energy” to craft items for various purposes, one is to be a jailer to banished Gods. She is forced to go on the run when someone attempts to break the gods out of their imprisonment and then the police for breaking into her home and blames her for trying to release the wicked Gods. She goes into hiding to avoid these sadistic police forces and hopes to get help from one of her absent parents. While on the run in Calavaria, she meets people that want to help her, and then people that only pretend to want to help her. She must be strong, but she’s not sure if she can do it without help from a friend or family member.

The author, Gregory Little, has created this amazing world full of soul-powered magic technology, cities carved into the bones of immense beasts, and imprisoned gods. While 16-year-old Ses starts off a timid, insecure girl, she learns along her journey that she is stronger, and more talented, than she ever imagined. But, can she trust someone she’s never met to help her, even though she doesn’t seem to be able to trust her own parents? She thought she knew who was good and who was evil, but now she’s not so sure.

This is the first book in the Unwilling Souls series. There are three books out right now with a fourth in the works. This book is available in ebook and paperback formats, and it would make a perfect gift for any fans of epic fantasy stories.

Pearl S. Buck’s classic Christmas tale shares the simple, pure message of giving and gratitude for what we have, which is as important this Christmas as any. It’s the story of a boy who doesn’t have much money to spend trying to find something special to give his father for Christmas. This book has been newly adapted with the 2019 Christmas Concert of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. It is actually being sold along with a Blu-Ray DVD and CD from the performance.

If you’re celebrating Christmas with your friends and family, there’s nothing nicer than season-specific books about Christmastime.

This story contain sponsored content.