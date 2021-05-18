3 heartwarming books that you can really dive into this summer

For The Book Break’s May lineup, Melissa has three heartwarming books that readers can really dive into this summer. These titles are great for sitting in the shade on a warm day and being transported to a new world! Each of them either takes you to a real-time in history—or very real life—to tell some really amazing and inspiring stories.

“The Weight of Salt: A Gripping Story of Love and Courage” by Sandra Montanino

The first recommendation is “The Weight of Salt: A Gripping Story of Love and Courage” by Sandra Montanino, and it’s a sweet story that immerses the reader into what life was like in 1906 Florida. It’s another world. “The Weight of Salt” is based on a true story about a bright, ambitious Angelina who comes of age in a time when women have no right to vote, the Mafia is at large, and girls are expected to marry whom their strict Sicilian fathers choose for them.

Angelina is an incredible woman navigating all of the expectations of her time while trying to stay true to her conscience. When she falls in love with someone her father won’t approve of, she’s forced to ask herself some tough questions and consider some tough choices.

“In Times of Rain and War” by Camron Wright

The next recommendation is another great historical fiction that transports us to another pivotal time in history: London during World War II: “In Times of Rain and War” by Camron Wright.

“In Times of Rain and War” centers around two characters: Audrey Stocking is a surviver in London working to help evacuate British children and simultaneously trying to hide the fact that she’s actually German. Wesley Bowers is an American Lieutenant training in London who meets Audrey when an air raid leaves an unexploded bomb on the floor of her flat. It’s a gripping and heartbreakingly beautiful story about the strength and resilience of the human heart and spirit, reminding us there is always hope in hard times.

“Come, Sweet Day: Holding on to Hope in Dark Times: A Writer’s Journey” by Julianne Donaldson

The final recommendation, “Come, Sweet Day” by Julianne Donaldson, is a collection of poems and essays for anyone, especially women, who feel weighed down by life. Julianne Donaldson is a bestselling romance author who reveals her thoughts and feelings from an unsettled time of despair and suffering in her life so women can know they are not alone and that there is hope even in the hard times.

Compiled from years of inspirational words of encouragement to herself on social media and even bits and pieces of random musings written on scrap paper, this is a unique writer’s journey through a life passage marked by cancer, a bitter divorce, mental illness, and persistent feelings of rejection and abandonment. In her writing, she begins to find ways of understanding and acceptance and eventually finds strength from knowing that God’s love and His grace and guidance give greater meaning to our suffering and light the way to hope.

Enter the giveaway contest for “The Weight of Salt,” “In Times of Rain and War,” and “Come, Sweet Day.” Viewers by going to The Book Break, and enter to win one of these books for free. Winners will be notified on Friday, May 21st.

