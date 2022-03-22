(Good Things Utah) With spring finally here, many out there are looking to make big changes to their appearance to welcome the new season. One of the best ways to change up your look is to visit your friendly local hairstylist for any regular upkeep needed and new treatments available. Whether you’re looking to change your hairstyle a little or a lot, there’s no harm in asking your stylist to see what they think.

Located in Salt Lake City, Matthew Landis Atelier has been a staple in the community for its highly-trained stylists and welcoming atmosphere. Open since 2018, they’ve offered an intimate boutique salon experience for men and women, alike. Ashton from Matthew Landis Atelier spoke with Nicea on Good Things Utah to discuss some of the biggest trends she’s seeing this year and what new style options are out there today.

Money Piece Highlights

A popular face-framing technique that highlights the front strands to bring focus to a person’s facial features.

Hair Extensions

Clipped-in, sewed-in, or taped-in, hair extensions apply an extra section of healthy hair to a person’s existing hair strands. This makes the hair look more full and lengthy overall.

Heat Protectants & Masks

Specially formulated products that act as a barrier between your hair and any exterior heat. Also offers a layer of protection to keep your hair moisturized throughout the day.

To book your next visit with a stylist from Matthew Landis Atelier, go to MatthewLandisAtelier.com.

