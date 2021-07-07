3 gorgeous bridal gowns for every wedding style

Bōda Bridal offers a great variety of options including a large number of modestly cut dresses, and unique head pieces, veils, and belts. Brides can choose from one of the gorgeous styles in our line, or completely design their very own custom-made wedding dress!

Bōda Is releasing their Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 collection coming up in just a few weeks! The collection has already hit the store for anyone who would like to schedule an appointment to see the new gowns now! Bōda is ahead of the game, and we can design and have a new sample within 2 months. We are always trying to bring relevant styles to our brides and wholesalers. Bōda strives to design collections for every single bride and every size. You can order a gown in your very own measurements, which minimizes or removes the need for alterations! They also sell off the rack for brides who are in a bit of a time crunch.

Go to Bōda bridal FIRST in your wedding dress shopping experience. They want to set the bar high and show you that you can have your dream wedding gown at a very reasonable price. Their gowns range from $700-$5,000. On average, they like to keep their prices in the $1200-$2,000 range. They try to meet a range of different dress budgets. You should never have to settle on your dream gown, the dress you have dreamed of for most of your life. Boda is here to make that dream your reality!

Not only does Bōda Bridal studio offer stunning and unique wedding gowns, but they also have a bridal boutique. They offer bridesmaid dresses. You can find really cute clothing for your engagement photos, your honeymoon, or everyday wear! There are TONS of cute gifts for anyone that needs to find a gift for an upcoming wedding. Cute bridal gift boxes, bridesmaid gifts, jewelry, bridal robes, veils, etc. You need to check it out!

Boda is offering $300 off the custom gown order of any bridal appointment scheduled in July. This will not be valid for any other discounts or offers. Make sure you mention seeing this offer from Good Things Utah!

