(Good Things Utah) With the temperatures rising and spring slowly coming to an end, now might be the last chance to get our hands dirty and start growing for the season. Since 1955, Millcreek Gardens in Salt Lake City has been keeping our gardens in bloom year-round, and now features more selection than ever.

Our trusted garden expert, LaRene, from Millcreek Gardens taught us some of the basics when it comes to potted planters. An endless selection of plants, both edible and ornamental, helps each visitor find the perfect look for their containers. Guests can start from scratch — bringing a container or getting one in the nursery. Then, visitors can either create their own custom planter or pick up a planter designed by experts.

According to LaRene, “…you bring your planter, and if you don’t have a planter, we’ll supply you with one. You put soil in it, then we’ll plant it up with your favorite colors, and themes.”

Locals can visit Millcreek Gardens at 3500 South 900 East in Salt Lake City, UT.

For more information and to browse plant selections, go to MillcreekGardens.com or you can call them at (801) 487-4131.

CONTAINER PLANT TYPES

Thrillers

This type of flower are commonly upright, catching the attention while also framing the other plants within the pots. Some common thriller plants include tulips, violas, hyacinths, and daffodils.





Fillers

Commonly planted to help ‘fill’ larger containers, filler plants are commonly more resilient, yet vibrant additions to potted planters. Examples of filler plants are geraniums, salvias, celosia, and even basil.





Spillers

Appropriately named because of the way they ‘spill’ over into other flowers adding depth to the arrangement, while also adding pops of color. Spillers include plants like lavender, sedum, and oregano.





**This segment contains sponsored content