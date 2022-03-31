(Good Things Utah) The weather is warming, birds are chirping, and flowers are blooming. For nature lovers that can only mean one thing: getting out to work in the garden. While there are countless options when it comes to planting, LaRene from Millcreek Gardens has three fruits she recommends planting right away this spring and tells us how she does it:

1. Peas

It’s a little-known fact that pea pods are considered to be fruit. Each of these spherical fruits contains a seed ready for planting. LaRene recommends planting these earlier than later so you get far more harvest by the end of the season. They also grow and develop more in cold weather, another reason to plant early in spring.

2. Strawberries

Despite their name, these fruits are not actually berries – they’re the enlarged stem at the end of the plant’s flower. Because these plants require full sun to produce effectively, planting them now in spring means they’ll be ready to pick by summer. Millcreek Gardens has six different varieties of strawberry for you to try growing this year.

3. Tomatoes

Also considered part of the fruit family, tomatoes thrive in warm weather and require direct sunlight. While these plants can be planted without support, LaRene says using cages can help as it develops. “Tomato – you’ve got to keep these protected.” It can save even more time during colder months if you start growing tomatoes inside, then plant them outside when it warms.

