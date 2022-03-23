(Good Things Utah) Many factors can affect our health including genetics, food, environment, and sleep. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is hit-or-miss when we’re not aware of how these factors each affect us. SimpleSoul Utah is a holistic center for individuals seeking a better understanding of their bodies and what makes them tick.

In her work as a holistic health practitioner at SimpleSoul Utah, Rachel Ellenani takes both a holistic and scientific approach with her patients. Their advanced testing procedures use a small hair sample to uncover a patient’s current condition, future medical concerns, family history, and ideal dietary plans. Together, Rachel and her patients take a step-by-step approach to the program and regularly assess their progress.

What are some of the biggest external factors impeding our health these days? Rachel joined Good Things Utah to share 3 factors affecting our long-term health that we should be more mindful of:

EMFs (Electromagnetic Frequencies)

These are invisible fields of electromagnetic radiation all around us that can slowly affect a person’s energy with higher-level quantities.

Unfiltered Water

Chemicals like fluoride, chlorine, and more are present in local water sources; triggering fatigue, dizziness, and nausea if not filtered enough before ingesting.

Zinc Deficiency

Directly supporting the immune system, zinc can be a vital mineral for growth and even healing.

For information about SimpleSoul Utah and their testing kits, you can contact Rachel via Instagram and Facebook or schedule an appointment with her by clicking the link HERE.

