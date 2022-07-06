(Good Things Utah) A successful exercise regimen starts with a healthy level of motivation. Making the first step towards a routine can be difficult, which leads many to give up before achieving their fitness goals.

EōS Fitness knows this struggle better than anyone, which is why they’ve created a variety of engaging classes and luxurious amenities for members. Their facilities provide gym-goers with a selection of state-of-the-art machines like ellipticals or bikes for cardio and quality equipment like free weights (up to 150 lbs) or powerlifting stations for strength training.

Motivation is made even easier at EōS Fitness as members have the option to access more than 60 group fitness classes every week. each hosted by experienced instructors and designed to produce maximum results in a fun setting. For anyone wanting to make the most of their gym experience, EōS Fitness offers personal training to target specific goals and help members reach them with progressive routines.

Other great amenities designed to keep members motivated include their indoor lap pools, cinema room, basketball courts, sauna, and steam room.

Overall, EōS Fitness is in the business of building communities with a shared goal of personal wellness. They currently have 9 locations available for members in Utah and 65 locations across the country.

Memberships can be purchased for as low as $9.99 a month with 7-Day Trial Passes also available for newcomers. Sign up for a membership online at EoSFitness.com or find a location near you.

Use promo code ‘EOS‘ when purchasing online to get 25% off any race through EōS Fitness.

EōS will have a booth at the Spartan event this weekend. Stop by to learn more about EōS Fitness and what’s included with a membership.

Exercises To Prepare For Spartan Racing

1. Farmers Carry

Use both hands to carry a set of dumbbells, kettlebells, or weighted plates over a specified distance or time. Works best to pack shoulders back, keeping them as tight as possible, while also straightening posture to keep the lower back engaged without injury. Gripping hard and tucking the chin are also great ways to prevent injury and use only our cores.

2. Atlas/Sandbag Carry

This exercise utilizes all of the body’s core muscles, carrying a large weighted stone, ball, sandbag, or some other spherical object across the chest over an allotted distance. Focusing most on the hamstring, glutes, and lower back — it’s best to start with lower weights and slowly progress to ensure proper form.

3. Tire Flip

Starting in a strong squatted position with arms and feet shoulder-width apart, this exercise works just like its name — leaning into the tire, driving through the legs, and lifting the tire. Once flipped, repeat several times until desired reps or sets are achieved.

**This segment contains sponsored content