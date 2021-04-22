3 easy-to-follow tips for better managing your finances

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

The pandemic has changed everyone’s lives drastically. Financial freedom may be a struggle for many grappling with keeping a roof over their head and putting food on the table. That’s what makes this national Financial Literacy Month all the more important to take a look at financial principles and reach out for help if you’re struggling.

The first tip is to reduce and manage debt. Start reducing debt at a steady and deliberate pace. Keep your credit card balances low and pay off your monthly charges. And stay current with all your bills. Another tip is to improve your credit score. Know your three-digit number from one of the major consumer reporting agencies, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. Members can access a FICO® score within the AFCU online banking portal. Repair and build your credit by correcting errors and paying debt down.

The third and final tip for vital financial principles is to learn about your finances. America First members can take advantage of free financial counseling, free financial education and safe savings programs.

Also during the month April Financial Literacy Month, organizations across the country conduct initiatives designed to improve financial literacy, especially among youth. America First Credit Union is excited to launch the America First Credit Union FUNDamentals Teacher Grant Contest.

Ten $500 grants to fund education projects are up for grabs. In February, they announced FUNDamentals, a free customizable financial literacy program created for kindergarten through 12th-grade students and teachers. Earlier this month, America First announced a $50,000 commitment in grant awards to teachers or school districts that build on their commitment to elevating youth financial literacy.

Teachers can request access to FUNDamentals by visiting America First and then use FUNDamentals with their students. The third and final step is simple: enter the contest. To enter, participants must take a picture using FUNDamentals and submit it via any one of their social media channels between today through April 31.

Visit America First Credit Union Educators for additional information on the teacher grant programs.

