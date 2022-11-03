(Good Things Utah) We’re just weeks away from Thanksgiving, prompting many to daydream of the delectable dining to come. And for those who want to spend the holiday doing what matters most — being with those we love — our friend Katy from Taste Utah has some amazing options to avoid the kitchen this season.

SALTBOX This eatery in Park City gives us at home the chance to curate a gourmet feast for Thanksgiving online. Simply pick-up and re-heat to enjoy! CLICK HERE Vessel Kitchen The ‘everything but the bird’ bundle is the perfect chance to relax on Thanksgiving while everything is covered — you only need to worry about the turkey! CLICK HERE Guest Haus Juicery For those who’d like to focus on a health-forward holiday season, the naturally derived juices here are the tastiest way to detoxify! CLICK HERE

To make sure everyone around the state has a memorable meal for Thanksgiving, a partnership between Taste Utah and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah has inspired the upcoming Big Night Out fundraising event on November 12th.

The event, held from 6 PM to 9 PM at the Salt Palace Convention Center, will allow foodie fans a single venue to experience all their favorite local restaurants featured in episodes of Taste Utah.

Over a dozen local chefs and bakers from these establishments will sample their most decadent dishes for guests at 18 stations. This yummy adventure will go along with live music and an auction with over 100 packages to bid on.

Tickets are $150 with sponsorship opportunities now available, as well.

To learn more, go online to TasteUtah.com or click the link here to purchase tickets.

See new episodes of Taste Utah every Sunday at 9:30 AM on ABC4Utah.

**This segment contains sponsored content