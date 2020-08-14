3 critical reasons to vaccinate your child before going back to school

August is Immunization awareness month. And this year it’s more important than ever as kids prepare to go back to school. So what are immunizations and how do they work?

Immunizations or ‘vaccinations’, work by exposing the child’s immune system to a portion (antigen) of the bacteria or virus. Exposing your body to a small amount of the virus allows it to get a head start on building its defenses. For kids, this preliminary defense is vital. As a parent, you always want to do what is best for your children. But, did you know that one of the best ways to protect your children is to make sure they have all of their vaccinations? Here are three reasons to ensure your child is up-to-date on their vaccinations before going back to school:

1. Immunizations can save your child’s life.

There have been significant advances in medical science and fortunately, our children benefit. They can now be protected against more diseases than ever before. Some diseases that once injured, disabled, or killed children have now been eliminated completely and others are close to extinction– primarily due to safe and effective vaccines.

2. Immunization can protect others

The vaccinated community helps to protect those who are not vaccinated, a concept known as “herd immunity” or “community immunity.” There are people in your community who may not be able to receive certain vaccinations due to severe allergies, weakened immune systems, or other reasons. To help keep them safe, it is important that you and your children who are able to get vaccinated are fully immunized. Basically, when a person is vaccinated, they prevent disease from spreading to others.

3. Immunizations can save your family time and money.

Beyond saving lives, vaccinations for various diseases means a reduction in the cost of treating the illnesses they cause. Some vaccine-preventable diseases can result in prolonged disabilities and can take a financial toll because of lost time at work, medical bills, or long-term disability care. This translates into vaccines being not only lifesaving but money-saving as well.

Immunizations are one of the best methods of preventative medicine against serious infectious diseases.

