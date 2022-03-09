(Good Things Utah) Spring Break is coming up fast! And while some of us have vacation plans on the horizon, some of us would prefer to have a nice book and a family “staycation” instead. For those who fit in the latter, Melissa Dalton Martinez, host of The Book Break, is recommending a few books sure to intrigue young readers and parents alike.

“The Legend of the Dream Giants” by Dustin Hansen

This is the story of a lonely giant named Berg who is looking for someone to call “friend.” On his adventures, Berg must learn about trust and discover the true meaning of friendship. It’s the perfect book for school-aged children with some amazing illustrations by the author himself.

Link to the book HERE.

“Balancing Family Screen Time: Tips and tricks to instill a healthy relationship with devices” by Elizabeth Ernst

One of a series of three books by Elizabeth Ernst Densley. This book explores the device-driven lifestyles of younger generations and teaches how you can “rewire” your family’s brains to limit screen time and spend more quality time together. These books are great for families who are working to create balanced, healthy relationships with technology.

Link to the book HERE.

“What the Single Eye Sees: Faith, Hope, Charity & the Pursuit of Discipleship” by Dr. Joseph Q. Jarvis

This book is a way to restore your hope and nourish your spirituality during trying times. For those who are religious, it’s a great way to strengthen your faith, deepen your understanding, and learn to practice charity for those around you.

Link to the book HERE.

GIVEAWAY:

The Book Break is also having a giveaway contest for all three books mentioned on the show. Viewers can go to www.TheBookBreak.com, and enter to win one of these books for free! Winners will be chosen on the morning of Friday, March 11th.

**This segment contains sponsored content