3 carpet-cleaning secrets from the pros

America loves carpets. Besides its warmth and softness, carpet requires much less maintenance and upkeep compared to all other hard-surface floors. However, most people don’t really know how to keep carpeting looking new and fresh. Here are 3 secrets from the pros to help you get the most out of your carpet after a long summer:

Don’t Use Soap

You should never use any type of soap to clean your carpets and rugs. There are plenty of logical reasons to skip using the sudsy stuff. Soap does a great job of attracting dirt in your carpet when you clean it, but there is literally no way to get all the soap back out of the carpet afterward. So when you leave even the smallest amount of soap in your carpet, it continues to attract dirt you just tried to remove! Therefore your carpet gets dirtier faster. Don’t use soap!

Vacuum every piece of carpet, not just the high-traffic areas

Don’t wait until an area of carpet or rug looks dirty. If you’re doing this and waiting too long, by the time your carpets start to look soiled, they’re probably so caked with debris that they need a proper deep clean, rather than just a simple vacuuming. So, make sure you get a routine where you’re vacuuming all parts.

Get your carpet professionally cleaned

Along with developing a vacuuming routine and making sure to spot clean, it is equally important to have the carpet in your home professionally cleaned once in a while. Getting your carpets professional cleaned will help to extend the life of your carpet, improve your health, make your space feel cleaner, and even impact the airflow of your home.

