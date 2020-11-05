3 captivating books you should read during the holidays

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

November is a time where we turn our attention to loved ones and the holiday spirit. Today’s three book recommendations from Melissa Dalton at The Book Break helps us to do just that!

With Veteran’s Day coming up on November 11th, this book makes a great gift to honor all of the servicemen and women. It’s also a wonderful book for anyone that enjoys reading historical books, love stories, and survival stories. It takes place during WWII and is the incredible true story of 2nd Lieutenant Donald Evans (the author’s father), and Laura Jean Evans (the author’s mother).

Don was shot down behind enemy lines during the Battle of the Buldge. Defying odds, he survived bailing out of his P47 fighter plane seconds before it crashed. Don spent Christmas Eve huddled under a pine tree, wondering if he’s ever see his family again. The next day he was captured by German SS Troops, forced to do a 200-mile march, near starvation, abused by the guards, and then interned in a Nazi POW camp.

This book was written using the real letters, journals, and scrapbooks of his parents, who had meticulously documented their experiences.

Fun Fact: Don and Laura Jean Evans were from Lehi, Utah.

The next recommendation is a heart-warming, proper romance novel that’s perfect for this time of year as temperatures get colder and you start thinking of the holidays.

“Miracle Creek Christmas” by Krista Jensen takes place in a small town in Washington state, and is the story of two people in desperate need of healing after traumatic events. One is Mark, a firefighter who was badly burned while saving children in a forest fire. Mark lost all of his confidence when his body was covered in scares and his fiancé left him. Riley, was a girl with parents that were never there for her, and a celebrity boyfriend that publicly dumped her and broke her heart. Neither of them thinks they can ever romantically love someone again, and both have a lot of healing to do. They become friends and help each other heal and learn how to love again.

The final recommendation is an incredibly fun book for grandparents (and parents) everywhere.

“Grandparenting on Purpose,” by M. Winston Egan and Linda Egan is an amazing book that gives fresh ideas and activities that help grandparents better connect and make good memories with their grandchildren. Winn and Linda started writing this book together a few years ago to give other grandparents ideas that they had accumulated throughout the years while doing activities with their large family.

Linda passed away before their book was able to be published, but Winn fulfilled her dream of helping grandparents everywhere, and “Grandparenting on Purpose” was published just a couple of weeks ago.

“Grandparenting on Purpose” makes a wonderful gift, and a fun book for any grandparent, whether they live near or far from their grandchildren.

A book giveaway contest for these three books is live at The Book Break.

LINK: Enter to win one of these books for free!

This story contains sponsored content.