3 books you’ll be dying to grab as a gift for the book lover in your life for Valentine’s Day this year!

(Good Things Utah) Melissa Dalton Martinez, Host and Book Reviewer with The Book Break joined our hosts today to talk about three books that you’ll want to check out for Valentine’s day or as a gift to give the book lover in your life.

Love is in the air, and with Valentine’s Day coming up, three great books you’ll either want to check out or grab for the book lover in your life. Whether you want to enjoy a love story, or better learn to love yourself, you can’t go wrong with this month’s featured books!

The first book that Melissa had to recommend is “My Fair Assassin,” the first of the Paranormal Misfits series by CJ Anaya, which blends romance with urban fantasy and political intrigue of the fae court.

It would be mind-blowing enough for any teenage orphan in San Diego to discover their connection to a hidden magical world, let alone find out that their soulmate is also their would-be assassin. “My Fair Assassin” offers the perfect combination of a heart-warming romance with heart-pounding suspense.

Readers of all ages will love the family of characters, the humor, the adventure, and the tasteful swoon-worthy romance that is appropriate for teens and up.

“My Fair Assassin” is the first of 6 books available in the Paranormal Misfits series and is highly recommended, especially if you prefer reading a series.

The next recommendation is a historical romance from Shadow Mountain Press, about a love that blooms in the shadow of the French Revolution.

As you take a journey to 1792 Marseilles, France with a Parisian royalist escaping the turmoil of the nation’s capital. They soon discover the conflict is neither confined to Paris nor black-and-white when Marie-Caroline Daubin meets a local revolutionary and their relationship is put to the test.

In “Beyond the Lavender Fields” by Arlem Hawks The idea is that “opposites attract” as the main characters get to know each other, and interactions that began tense grow more tender. But as the waves of revolution bring violence to Marseilles, both loyalty and love will be tested.

Both characters are forced to confront and question their long-held beliefs, making the story a more real-feeling Romeo and Juliet narrative. Arlem Hawks is certainly a talented period romance writer; be sure to check out “Beyond the Lavender Fields” and the rest of her novels.

Valentine’s Day is not just about loving others but also about loving yourself. The final book in our series of recommendations is “Hard Easy: The Get-Real Guide to Getting the Life You Want” by Arthur F. Coombs III

This is a self-help book, which is an excellent book to get a fire going under you as you continue working toward your new year’s resolutions. Even as you learn the value of delayed gratification, you will be showing yourself love by moving closer to the life you want to live.

“Hard Easy” is a book about achieving goals and overcoming mindset obstacles, with some great chapters like “The Top Excuses of All Time” or “The Five Friends You Need and the Five Friends You Need to Avoid.” What sets “Hard Easy” apart from other self-help books is the accompanying workbook, which makes this reading experience an active, life-changing workshop.

Melissa will also be doing a giveaway contest for all three books we have mentioned on today’s show. You can go to her website and enter to win one of these books for FREE. Winners will be chosen on the morning of Tuesday, February 8th!

Melissa Martinez is a 15+ year publishing veteran and also the Owner of The Book Break. She offers book reviews, author promotion services, industry-centric classes, and a show featuring in-depth interviews with authors and publishing industry experts.

