3 books you need to read in April

It’s finally warming up, flowers are blooming, and spring has arrived! As we welcome the new season, it’s the perfect time of year to grab a blanket and lay it out in the grass with a good book.

Here are three books to read this spring:

The first recommendation is “The Goblin Star” series by Gama Ray Martinez, and the fourth and final book in the series, “Starbound Soul” is brand new, and just came out this week! This fast-paced middle-grade fantasy series is ideal for children and teens who love magic, space, and adventure.

The first book in the series, “Nova Dragon” is about an elf and a human boy who become unlikely friends in order to grow their magic and save the space station that they call home. The books take place in a fantastical universe where science and magic go hand-in-hand, and where strength is found in the most unlikely of places. Fans of Harry Potter and Star Wars alike will love this series!

My next recommendation is the inspirational true story of a woman who discovered a road to healing after suffering through years of sexual abuse, and who uses her experiences to help other survivors. “Love Me Too: Finding a Happy and Fulfilling Life After Sexual Abuse” by Leta Greene describes the three phases of recovery that the author experienced:

The Victim

The Survivor

The Advocate – using these three phases, she offers a chance at healing and recovery for fellow victims.

If you or someone you know has suffered from abuse, this book is a great tool to not only understand impossible circumstances but to find a light at the end of the tunnel.

My final recommendation, “Raised in the Kitchen” by Carrian Cheney, is the perfect cookbook for bringing your family together this spring. The author not only offers delicious easy-to-follow recipes but includes sweet family stories and cooking insights. One of the things that makes this cookbook unique is the way it’s designed to bring families together. There are so many kid-friendly activities to get the entire family involved in the cooking process.

This book is perfect for anyone teaching their little ones to cook, or who never had a chance to learn themselves and is just getting started. No matter where you are in your cooking journey, you’ll find something you love in these pages.

The Book Break will also be doing a giveaway contest for “The Goblin Star” Series, “Love Me Too,” and “Raised in the Kitchen.” Viewers can go to The Book Break, and enter to win one of these three for free.

Winners will be notified in the morning of Thursday, April 15th.

