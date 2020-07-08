3 books to keep you entertained all summer long

With summer well underway, you may be looking for a way to relax and enjoy your downtime while maintaining social distance. One perfect way to do that is with a good book. Melissa Dalton Martinez from THE BOOK BREAK joined Good Things Utah to recommend three great books for every kind of reader.

The first recommendation Melissa gave is for the person that wants to be a good leader, whether that be a leader in their home, school, or workplace. “Don’t Just Manage, Lead!” by Arthur F. Coombs III, also known as Art Coombs. This book covers the differences between management and leadership.

“Don’t Just Manage, Lead!” teaches us how important it is to lead and inspire people, rather than to try and “manage” people. Coombs tells engaging and memorable stories about how we should build self-esteem and a team environment, both at work and at home. “Don’t Just Manage, Lead!” also gives us useful tools in how to help overcome the feeling of being overwhelmed, and how to “chunk” tasks for large goals into smaller, more manageable pieces.

The second recommendation is for the reader that likes a good, clean, proper romance. “Lakeshire Park,” by Megan Walker takes place in 1820 and follows the Moore sisters in Regency England. With no living parents, the oldest sister Amelia tries to secure happiness for her younger sister Clara, and she’s willing to sacrifice and do anything for her. The author, Megan Walker does a wonderful job throwing in elements of surprise that keep you reading trying to figure out what will happen next. The story moves along at a great pace and was written beautifully where you feel like you are right there almost watching the story unfold.

The final recommendation is for children, starting at approximately 8 years old. So while you’re enjoying your own book, you can easily hand this book to your kiddo and know they’ll be thoroughly entertained for a while.

The “Potion Masters” trilogy by Frank L. Cole. is a fantasy, magic book series staring a 12-year-old boy named Gordy, who’s mom is one of the world’s most powerful potion masters, though most of the world doesn’t know such people exist. Gordy is a natural Elixirist himself and soon ends up in the middle of crazy adventures where he has to use his potion skills to save his friends, his family, and maybe even the world.

